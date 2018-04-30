India and Pakistan to participate in multi-nation military drills

This will be the first time that India and Pakistan are participating together in a multi-nation counter-terror exercise in Russia in September.

The military exercise is being conducted by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

At the multi-nation military drill, bilateral military exercise between India and China will resume. It was suspended last year following the 73-day Doklam standoff.

RBI eases borrowing norms to enable cheaper funds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has liberalised norms for external commercial borrowings.

This means that Indian companies will be able to access cheaper funds from overseas markets.

According to the new norms, there will be a uniform, all-in cost ceiling of 450 basis points (bps) over the benchmark rate.

The new norms have also restricted ECB funds from being invested in the share market and equity investments.

PHDCCI, Indian Yoga Association sign MoU to promote tourism in Krishna Circuit

The pact will promote wellness, spiritual and cultural tourism in the Krishna Circuit.

The PHDCCI and the Indian Yoga Association joined hands to provide a holistic tourism experience to domestic and international travellers.

A Tourism Summit is proposed to be held on September 1-2 at Vrindavan and Mathura.

NHAI inks pact with global banking group Macquarie for road projects

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) entered into a pact with Macquarie for road projects under the highway monetisation drive.

Macquarie won the maiden bundle of 9 highway projects under toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model.

This will bring Rs. 10,500 crore cash to NHAI’s kitty under the first tranche of monetisation drive.

International Buddhist Conference held in Lumbini, Nepal

April 29 and 30 were days of the International Buddhist Conference held in Lumbini, Nepal.

It was celebrated to commemorate 2562nd Buddha Jayanti.

The theme of the conference was ‘Lumbini Nepal: The birthplace of Lord Buddha and the fountain of Buddhism and world peace’.

Lumbini is a Buddhist pilgrimage site in the Rupandehi District of Province No. 5 in Nepal. It is believed to be the birthplace of Gautama Buddha.

IndiGo Chief Aditya Ghosh Resigns

Aditya Ghosh has resigned as the President and director at IndiGo.

He will leave the company by July 31st, 2018.

Interglobe Chairman Rahul Bhatia has been appointed as the interim CEO of the company.

Later on, Greg Taylor will be appointed as president and CEO of the company.

Shooter Gauri Sheoran is Brand Ambassador for Haryana’s Health Programmes