Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be releasing the result of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class 2018 in June first week, according to several reports. The result can be accessed at the official website of MHBHSE results, mahresult.nic.in.

The result will also be released in other websites examresults.net, results.nic.in, and results.maharashtraeducation.net. In case of server issues, students can check the result in these alternate websites.

The 2018 MHBSHSE 10th exam was conducted between March 1st and March 24th. Around 17.5 lakh students from around 22,000 schools participated in the SSC 2018 exam.

Here is how to check the MHBSHSE SSC 10th class result

Log in to the official MHBSHSE results website, mahresult.nic.in Click on Maharashtra 10th board result link Enter the roll number and other details on the field The marks will be displayed and can be printed out

There was an instance of paper leak on social media in 2017 MHBHSE exam. Thus, the board had taken strict measures this year. Workshops were conducted across schools to ensure that no mobile phones were allowed in the examination centres. The Board also increased the number of flying squad members for surprise checks at examination centres.