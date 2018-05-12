The last date to apply to apply for SBI’s PO exam 2018 is almost here. The exam covers 2,118 bank probationary officer posts, which includes 118 vacancies for differently-abled people. Those who want to apply for the State Bank of India PO positions will need to hurry and submit their applications by May 13th.

Towards the end of April this year SBI released its notification for the 2018 PO exam. Check important dates for the SBI PO exam, and know about the changes to the 2018 exam pattern. We also list out the procedure for applying to the SBI probationary officer exam.

SBI PO 2018 important exam dates

The Call Letters for the 2018 SBI PO Prelim exam will be available from June 18th onwards, and the Prelim will be held on July 1st, 7th and 8th, with the SBI PO Prelim result being declared on July 15th.

The SBI PO 2018 Main exam will be held on August 4th, and call letters for the same will be made available from July 20th onwards. The SBI PO Main exam result is expected to be declared on August 20th, 2018.

Once the Prelim and Main exam have been conducted and results released, the interview round will be held, and call letters for the same will be issued on September 1st, with the interview and group discussion round taking place from September 24th to October 12th, 2018.

SBI will begin its pre-exam training for its 2018 PO exam on June 18th, which will run up to June 23rd, 2018. Applicants can expect call letters for pre-exam training on May 28th.

SBI PO 2018 selection rounds

The exam will be held in three phases. There will be a Prelim Exam, a Main Exam and a Group Discussion/Interview session. The Prelim exam is of 1 hour and 100 marks; the Main exam is of 3 hours and 200 marks; the group discussion is for 20 marks and the interview round for 30 marks.

How to apply for the SBI Bank PO 2018 exam

Log on to the official SBI careers website, by clicking here. Under ‘Current Openings’, click on the appropriate Online Application Form. Fill in the required information, upload your scanned signature and photograph, and submit the application. This will generate a ‘Registration number’ and ‘password’. Proceed to make the required payment online. An e-receipt and application form will be generated, which can be printed out for one’s own record.

Changes to SBI PO exam pattern