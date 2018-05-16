Syndicate Bank has released the list of candidates selected for its 2018-19 Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course for bank probationary officers. Candidates can check their Syndicate Bank PO 2018 result at the official website of the bank, syndicatebank.in.

According to the notification, a total of 500 candidates have been selected for the PGDBF course. These candidates will have to do the one-year PGDBF course either at Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru or Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd (NEIPL) in Greater Noida, after which they will be recruited by Syndicate Bank.

The bank will send the Selection/Admission letters via email and post to the successful candidates before May 23rd.

How to check the Syndicate Bank PO 2018 result

Log on to the official Syndicate Bank website (syndicatebank.in). Hover over the Announcement section and click on the ‘Career’ section. Click on ‘Annexure’ PDF for ‘PGDBF Programme 2018-2019.’ Search for your result by checking your Roll Number. Selected candidates are listed in roll number order. Candidates can download and print the PDF for future reference.

Click here for the direct link to the Syndicate Bank PO exam result.

Qualified candidates can check the list of documents by clicking on ‘Joining Documents’ below ‘Annexure’ required for verification and the deposit the amount needed to complete the process of admission to Syndicate Bank’s PGDBF programme for Probationary Officers.

Syndicate Bank conducted the online written exam for its PGDBF Programme 2018-2019 on February 25th, 2018. Successful candidates underwent interviews and the final result has been declared based on the exam as well as the interview round of selection.