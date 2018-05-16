The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the result and merit list for the recruitment drive for constables. The notification for the recruitment drive was released in 2015. The result and merit list was released on the official UPPRB website, uppbpb.gov.in.

According to News18, a total of 11,516 have been selected, of which 5,800 are female and 5,716 are male candidates. All the selections are provisional. These candidates have to go through document verification and undergo medical tests, after which they will be eligible for recruitment.

The website currently is experiencing problems, but candidates are advised to keep checking frequently to access their UP Police Constable result. For the direct link to access the result and the merit list, click here.

Follow these steps to access the 2015 UP Police Constable recruitment result