Scroll

NBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results declared, girls outshine boys

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2018 have been declared by the Nagaland Board of School Education. NBSE results 2018 are available on various sites and via SMS.

by 
HT Photo

The Nagaland HSLC (class 10) and HSSLC (class 12) results were declared today, May 18th, at 12noon, by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE). According to the official notification, Vivotsonuo Sorhie from Mezhür Higher Secondary School, Kohima, topped the 10th exam scoring 98.33%.

In the NBSE 12th exams, Benrithung L Jungio asnd Cynthia Zeuzeule, both from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Wokha, topped the Arts Stream, each scoring 91.40%. In the Commerce Stream, Marina Yashmin from Pranab Vidyapith Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, topped with a score of 97.20%, while in the Science Stream, Virienuo Emilia Solo from Kohima Science College, Jotsoma, topped with 91.60%.

The 10th and 12th Nagaland results are available on the official NBSE website, nbsenagaland.com. In addition, the HSLC and HSSLC results will also be released on other websites, including indiaresults.com, examresults.net, schools9.com, exametc.com, and knowyourresult.com. Students can check other sites if the official NBSE website experiences technical difficulties.

The 10th and 12th results are also being made available via SMS, for convenience of students who took the Nagaland board exams this year. Nagaland HSLC or Class 10 students can send an SMS with the text NB10<space><roll number> to 54242, or RESULT<space>NAG10<space><roll number> to 58888, to obtain their 2018 NBSE results.

Meanwhile, Nagaland HSSLC or Class 12 student can send an SMS with the text NB12<space><roll number> to 54242, or RESULT<space><NAG12><space><roll number> to 58888, to acquire their 2018 NBSE results.

How to check Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC result 2018

  1. Log on to the official NBSE website.
  2. Under the Result section, look for the appropriate link.
  3. Enter the requested details to access your NBSE 2018 result.

The Nagaland High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 exam was conducted by the NBSE from March 9 to March 21 this year, while the Nagaland High Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 exam was held from March 8 to March 29.

Statistics of the Nagaland HSSLC (12th) exam 2018

Arts Stream - Government schools

  • 2,868 students appeared (1,276 boys; 1,592 girls)
  • Overall pass percentage 76.19% (73.04% boys; 78.71% girls)

Arts Stream - Private schools

  • 6,882 students appeared (3,094 boys; 3,788 girls)
  • Overall pass percentage 82.23% (77.50% boys; 86.09% girls)

Commerce Stream - Government schools

  • 127 students appeared (73 boys; 54 girls)
  • Overall pass percentage 66.93% (58.90% boys; 77.78% girls)

Commerce Stream - Private schools

  • 1,042 students appeared (657 boys; 385 girls)
  • Overall pass percentage 81.96% (77.32% boys; 89.87% girls)

Science Stream - Government schools

  • 474 students appeared (248 boys; 226 girls)
  • Overall pass percentage 83.76% (78.23% boys; 89.82% girls)

Science Stream - Private schools

  • 1,845 students appeared (864 boys; 981 girls)
  • Overall pass percentage 89.65% (88.54% boys; 90.62% girls)

Statistics of the Nagaland HSLC (10th) exam 2018

Government schools

  • 4,263 students appeared (1,945 boys; 2,318 girls)
  • Overall pass percentage 40.77% (42.06% boys; 39.69% girls)

Private schools

  • 14,609 students appeared (7,124 boys; 7,485 girls)
  • Overall pass percentage 82.96% (81.98% boys; 83.90% girls)
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The qualities of a high-performance luxury sedan

A lesson in harnessing tremendous power to deliver high performance.

Mercedes

Gone are the days when the rich and successful would network during a round of golf, at least in the Silicon Valley. As reported by New York Times, ‘auto-racing has become a favourite hobby for the tech elites’. However, getting together on a race track would require a machine that provides control while testing extreme limits. Enter the Mercedes-AMG range of cars.

Mercedes-AMG’s rise from a racing outfit to a manufacturer of peak performance cars is dotted with innovations that have pushed the boundaries of engineering. While the AMG series promises a smooth driving experience, its core is made up of a passion for motorsports and a spirit that can be summarized in two words – power and performance. These integral traits draw like-minded people who share and express Mercedes-AMG’s style of performance.

The cars we drive say a lot about us, it’s been said. There are several qualities of an AMG performance luxury sedan that overlap with the qualities of its distinguished owner. For instance, creating an impression comes naturally to both, so does the ambition to always deliver an exceptional performance. However, the strongest feature is that both the owner and the AMG marque continually challenge themselves in pursuit of new goals, stretching the limits of performance.

This winning quality comes alive, especially, in the latest Mercedes-AMG marque – the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+. With the most powerful engine to have ever been installed in an E-class, this undisputed performance sedan promises immense power at the driver’s command. With 612 HP under its hood, the car achieves 0-100 km/h in just a few seconds - 3.4 to be precise. Moreover, the car comes with the latest driver-assistance technology that promises intelligent control and provides an agile and responsive ride.

But, the new AMG is not just about work (or traction in car lingo). One of its core features is to provide its owners a challenge on the race track. Its drift mode, which converts the vehicle into a pure rear-wheel drive, offers pure exhilaration and adds a work-play dynamic to the car. In that sense, the new AMG is a collaborator of sorts - one that partners with its owner to create an impression through performance. And on the weekends, the car pushes him/her to express absolute power using its race mode with a thunderous roar of the engine - the pure sound of adrenalin. This balance between work and play has been achieved using cutting-edge features in the car that together create an almost intuitive driver-machine relationship.

If you’re looking for a car that shares your enthusiasm for driving, you’ll find a partner in the new AMG. However, buying an AMG is not just about owning a powerhouse on wheels, it’s also about adopting a driving philosophy in which power is just the starting point - the main skill lies in how you manoeuvre that power on the road. A performance sedan in its sportiest form, Mercedes-AMG’s latest model takes vehicle performance to an unmatched level. A decade ago, this amount of speed and power in a luxury 4-door model would be un-thinkable.

Play

The new Mercedes-AMG comes with a host of individualisation options through designo, the artistic side of Mercedes’s innovation, so the car becomes an extension of the owner’s distinctive personality. An expressive design with a new radiator grille and a muscular front apron showcase its athleticism. A new-age driver environment, widescreen cockpit, the AMG performance steering wheel and sports seat delivers an intensive driving experience. With the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+, AMG has created an undisputed performance sedan that can rip the race track as well as provide reliable luxury sedan-duty. To know more about the most powerful E-class of all time, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes-Benz and not by the Scroll editorial team.