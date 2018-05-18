NBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results declared, girls outshine boys
Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2018 have been declared by the Nagaland Board of School Education. NBSE results 2018 are available on various sites and via SMS.
The Nagaland HSLC (class 10) and HSSLC (class 12) results were declared today, May 18th, at 12noon, by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE). According to the official notification, Vivotsonuo Sorhie from Mezhür Higher Secondary School, Kohima, topped the 10th exam scoring 98.33%.
In the NBSE 12th exams, Benrithung L Jungio asnd Cynthia Zeuzeule, both from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Wokha, topped the Arts Stream, each scoring 91.40%. In the Commerce Stream, Marina Yashmin from Pranab Vidyapith Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, topped with a score of 97.20%, while in the Science Stream, Virienuo Emilia Solo from Kohima Science College, Jotsoma, topped with 91.60%.
The 10th and 12th Nagaland results are available on the official NBSE website, nbsenagaland.com. In addition, the HSLC and HSSLC results will also be released on other websites, including indiaresults.com, examresults.net, schools9.com, exametc.com, and knowyourresult.com. Students can check other sites if the official NBSE website experiences technical difficulties.
The 10th and 12th results are also being made available via SMS, for convenience of students who took the Nagaland board exams this year. Nagaland HSLC or Class 10 students can send an SMS with the text NB10<space><roll number> to 54242, or RESULT<space>NAG10<space><roll number> to 58888, to obtain their 2018 NBSE results.
Meanwhile, Nagaland HSSLC or Class 12 student can send an SMS with the text NB12<space><roll number> to 54242, or RESULT<space><NAG12><space><roll number> to 58888, to acquire their 2018 NBSE results.
How to check Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC result 2018
- Log on to the official NBSE website.
- Under the Result section, look for the appropriate link.
- Enter the requested details to access your NBSE 2018 result.
The Nagaland High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 exam was conducted by the NBSE from March 9 to March 21 this year, while the Nagaland High Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 exam was held from March 8 to March 29.
Statistics of the Nagaland HSSLC (12th) exam 2018
Arts Stream - Government schools
- 2,868 students appeared (1,276 boys; 1,592 girls)
- Overall pass percentage 76.19% (73.04% boys; 78.71% girls)
Arts Stream - Private schools
- 6,882 students appeared (3,094 boys; 3,788 girls)
- Overall pass percentage 82.23% (77.50% boys; 86.09% girls)
Commerce Stream - Government schools
- 127 students appeared (73 boys; 54 girls)
- Overall pass percentage 66.93% (58.90% boys; 77.78% girls)
Commerce Stream - Private schools
- 1,042 students appeared (657 boys; 385 girls)
- Overall pass percentage 81.96% (77.32% boys; 89.87% girls)
Science Stream - Government schools
- 474 students appeared (248 boys; 226 girls)
- Overall pass percentage 83.76% (78.23% boys; 89.82% girls)
Science Stream - Private schools
- 1,845 students appeared (864 boys; 981 girls)
- Overall pass percentage 89.65% (88.54% boys; 90.62% girls)
Statistics of the Nagaland HSLC (10th) exam 2018
Government schools
- 4,263 students appeared (1,945 boys; 2,318 girls)
- Overall pass percentage 40.77% (42.06% boys; 39.69% girls)
Private schools
- 14,609 students appeared (7,124 boys; 7,485 girls)
- Overall pass percentage 82.96% (81.98% boys; 83.90% girls)