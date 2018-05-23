OnePlus 6, the flagship model of OnePlus, which went on sale in India yesterday, May 22nd, is getting its first software update. The company has started pushing the software update for the phone that was launched recently. As promised at the launch event, the update provides users the ability to capture slow-motion videos and an ability to hide the device’s notch. The new update also gives users the ability to quick capture photos in portrait mode and ‘allows more actions for recently deleted files.’

The flagship phone from OnePlus was launched on May 17th in India and was available for Amazon Prime members from May 21st and other users from May 22nd. The OnePlus 6 bezel-less display mimics the notch design of iPhone X and comes in two versions - 64GB internal memory with 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage with 8GB RAM.

OnePlus 6 phone and software update

The May OnePlus 6 security patch, which will be available via an over-the-air (OTA) update, has been released a week after the phone’s global launch. The main new features included in the update are an option to capture slow motion videos - 480fps at 720p, and 240fps at 1080p. Users will also get the ability to hide the notch, which means that users will be able to add a black bar at the top, around the notch, which gives the impression that the phone has a bezel.

The latest flagship phone from OnePlus features a 16-megapixel front camera with a dual 16- and 20-megapizel back camera, as well as in-built storage options of 64GB (6GB RAM) and 128GB (8GB RAM). The OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch bezel-less screen and facial unlock capability. Under the hood, it houses a 2.85GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset. The 64GB version is priced at Rs.34,999 and the 128GB version at Rs.39,999. The device is available on Amazon.in, OnePlus authorised dealers and Croma electronic stores.

OnePlus 6 specifications Technical Details Product Internal memory 128GB/8GB RAM

64GB/6GB RAM

SD card NA Camera 16-megapixel front camera; 16- and 20-megapixel rear cameras Dimensions 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8 mm (6.13 x 2.97 x 0.31 in) Screen type Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours Screen size 6.28 inches OS Android Oreo Processor 2.8GHz Octa-core Battery 3,300 mAh Li-Po (non-removable)

About OnePlus

The OnePlus 6 is the latest flagship phone from Shenzhen-based OnePlus, which will take over the role of flagship from the OnePlus 5T. OnePlus is a subsidiary of Oppo Electronics. The company was founded in 2013 and is available in 38 countries and regions around the world.