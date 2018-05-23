Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) declared the result of Haryana Open School (HOS) Secondary Exam or 10th class and Senior Secondary Exam or 12th class result today, May 23rd, at 4 pm. The result was supposed to be declared at 12:30 but was delayed because of unexplained reasons and was released at 4 pm.

Students can check the result at the board’s official website, bseh.org.in. Students can also visit third party website, indiaresults.com, which is the official results partner for Haryana Board.

The board had revealed the pass percentage of 66.73% for 10th class HOS students on May 21st when it had declared the regular students’ result but today it released individual results of HOS students to check. The pass percentage for HOS 12th students has not been revealed.

Here is how to check the HBSE HOS result

Log in to the official website Click on the HOS Secondary or Senior Secondary result 2018 Enter Roll number or Name and click on ‘Find Results’ The marks for HOS 10th and 12th will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference

Direct link to access class 10th HOS 2018 result is here.

Direct link to access class 12th HOS 2018 result is here.

The pass percentage for Haryana 10th regular students is 51.15% which was declared on May 21st. For 12th class regular students, the result was declared on May 18th and the pass percentage was 63.84%.