The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case against 17 people related to Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 Tier-II paper leak, reports the Times of India. Among the 17 people, 10 were employees of Sify Technologies and seven were CGL candidates. Sify was responsible for carrying out certain activities of the SSC CGL 2017 exam.

The CBI raided 12 places on Wednesday in New Delhi and based on the information gathered, it filed an FIR against 17 people. According to TOI sources, Sify employees set up the paper in such a way that questions appeared in a certain sequence. And it seems that the CBI has managed to locate seven students and named them in the FIR, based on the sequence and pattern of questions.

Candidates taking the SSC CGL 2017 exam carried out protests alleging that the CGL Tier-II papers had been leaked on social media and demanded a CBI inquiry. The Commission initially dismissed the protests as ‘instigated by coaching institutes with vested interests.’

However, the Commission faced political pressure from multiple sides on the allegation and finally, on May 4th, it recommended a CBI inquiry on the case. On May 5th, the Centre officially asked the CBI to start investigating the SSC paper leak.