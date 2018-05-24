The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) was supposed to declare the results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class exam and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or 12th class exam by May 25th. But since board officials have been silent on the result date so far, multiple outlets are reporting that the Bihar results 2018 will be declared next week.

Firstpost Hindi reports that the 10th result will be released on May 30th. The preparation of score cards and the merit list has seemingly been completed and a final check is apparently being carried out, which will take around four or five days.

Meanwhile, Jagran Josh gives a more vague date for the BSEB 12th result as “next week.” Quoting anonymous sources, the report said, “The results [12th Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocation] will be announced in May and earlier than last year, while the results of matriculation will be in June.”

As we reported previously, Patna University has extended the last date to apply from May 14th to May 31st. If the results are not announced soon, the last date to apply to Patna University might have to be extended further.

Around 17.7 lakh students participated in the Bihar board 10th exam, which was conducted from February 21st to February 28th. 12 lakh students took the 12th exam in around 1,400 centres, and it was conducted from February 6th to February 16th.

In an effort to improve the pass percentage, this year the board had also introduced a new pattern for both the exams, wherein 50% of questions were objective-type. Last year, the results were declared in June and the board had registered a poor pass percentage with only around 50% of students clearing the BSEB 10th exam and less than 40% of students passing the science and arts streams in Bihar 12th board exam.

How to check the Bihar board’s 2018 10th and 12th class exam results

Log on to the official Bihar board website. Select the link for 10th/12th class exam result. Submit information about the details requested. Marks will be displayed, which can be printed out for reference.

The Bihar board examination process was in the news as the board had taken strict measures against cheating. It had even banned students from wearing shoes and socks during the 2018 BSEB examination.