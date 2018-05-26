The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be declaring the results of Higher Secondary Education (HSC) or 12th 2018 class result today, May 26th. The exact time hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the CBSE results are expected to be declared sometime after 11am. Students will be able to check their results at cbseresults.nic.in. The results will also be made available at cbseresults.nic.in.

The 2018 CBSE examination was held from March 5th to April 13th. But, due to a leak in the economics paper, the board conducted a reexamination of the paper on April 25th. There were fears that because of the re-test, the CBSE results would be delayed. However, board assured that the re-examination would not delay the release of the CBSE results. Around 11 lakh students took the CBSE 2018 12th exam.

Here’s how to check CBSE 12th class 2018 result

Log on to the official CBSE results website. Click on CBSE 12th result link on the home page. Enter the necessary details and click on Submit. The marks will be displayed, and can be printed out.

The CBSE has also collaborated with Microsoft to deliver the 2018 CBSE result. Students can download the SMS Organizer App made for Indian Android phone users. The app is designed to work even when offline. Students can get details on how to use the app here.

Students can also check their CBSE results via text message. The exact details of how to check CBSE results via SMS are not clear yet, but the numbers to check results are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

Apart from the leak in the Class 12 economics paper, the class 10 CBSE examination papers were also allegedly leaked. However, the board decided against a re-test for class 10 students as it was an “internal segment” of the education system. Students had carried out protests in Delhi and several other parts of the country demanding action against the culprits and claimed that the board has been negligent.

Stay tuned and keep checking the official CBSE website, because the results are expected to be released shortly.