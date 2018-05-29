The results of the CBSE 10th exam are expected to be released today, May 29th, at 4pm, according to several reports online. Earlier reports pegged the CBSE 10th result date for May 31st even though no official confirmation on the result date had been given.

As NDTV reports, the HRD Ministry’s School Education Secretary, Anil Swarup, wished the students all the best for their CBSE 10th exam results. He Tweeted at 7.20am today telling students not to be nervous as they have already done their bit, and that they will reap the fruits of their labour.

Another reason for the fresh speculation, perhaps, is that third-party results website examresults.net has updated its main page to reflect that the CBSE 10th results will be announced today (May 29th) at 4pm. It seems that media outlets have picked this up and are reporting about the CBSE 10th result date accordingly.

For this year’s CBSE class 10 exam, around 16.88 lakh appeared. Once the result is declared, students will be able to check at cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE 10th results will also be made available at results.nic.in, another website that has been updated to reflect the May 29th result release date for the CBSE 10th exams.

The CBSE 10th exams were conducted from March 5th to April 14th this year. While there were reports that the CBSE 10th Maths paper was leaked on social media, the board decided not to conduct a re-exam for the paper as the 10th exam is part of internal segment.

This year, the board has collaborated with Microsoft to release the CBSE 10th results, in order to make it easier for student to access their results. Students can download the SMS Organizer App from the Google Play Store for the same. More details on how to use the app in order to check the CBSE 10th result can be found here.