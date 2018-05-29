The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be declaring the 2018 HSC or Bihar 12th results by June 6th, according to several media reports. Speculation surrounding the dates of the Bihar HSC results has been rife since about the second week of May.

The previous update had mentioned June 7th as the date, but Firstpost reports that the date has been pushed up keeping in mind admission dates for Delhi University. Meanwhile, the Bihar Board 10th result is expected to be released on June 20th, says NDTV.

As reported previously, Patna University has extended the last date to apply from May 14th to May 31st. It is unclear at this time whether this latest update in the Bihar 12th result date will affect the date of application for Patna University.

12 lakh students took the Bihar HSC exam in around 1,400 centres. The exam was conducted from February 6th to February 16th, 2018. Around 17.7 lakh students participated in the 10th exam, which was conducted from February 21st to February 28th.

How to check the 2018 Bihar board’s 10th class exam results

Once the 12th results of the Bihar exam are declared, log on to the Bihar board’s official website. Select the link for the 12th class exam result. Enter the details requested and click on submit. The marks will be displayed, and you will be able to print them out for reference.

In 2017, the Bihar 12th board results were declared in June and the board registered a poor pass percentage with only 30.11% of students passing the exam. In an effort to improve the pass percentage, this year the board introduced a new pattern for both the 12th and the 10th class exams wherein 50% of questions were objective-type.

The examination process was in the news recently as the board had taken strict measures against cheating. It had even banned students from wearing shoes and socks during the examination.