The Maharashtra board has declared the HSC or 12th results of its 2018 board exam at a press conference held in Pune, according to the Indian Express. The MSBSHSE 12th results will be made available on mahresults.nic.in and maharashtraeducation.com in due course, as per the report.

The overall pass percentage in the Maharashtra 12th exams is 88.41%, with 92.36% of girls passing the exam, compared with 85.23% of boys. The highest pass percentage among the nine districts was recorded by the Konkan district, having secured 94.85%.

Students are urged to keep checking the Maharashtra board’s official website, mahresult.nic.in, to see of the HSC result is available online. Students can also check other websites such as result.mkcl.org, hscresult.mkcl.org, and examresults.net, to access their results when released.

Besides these websites for the MSBSHSE 12th results, Maharashtra board students can also pre-register for their HSC results on third-party websites such as school.gradeup.co.

The HSC 12th exam of the Maharashtra board was held from March 1st to March 20th this year, and around 14.85 lakh students took the exam. 5.8 lakh appeared for the science exam, 4.79 lakh for commerce, 3.66 lakh for arts and the remaining for the vocational exams.

How to check Maharashtra 12th HSC result