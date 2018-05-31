The CLAT result 2018 has been declared by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, Kerala (NUALS). Students can check their CLAT 2018 result on the official NUALS website for the entrance test, clat.ac.in. The CLAT results will be available online from today, May 31st, until June 6th. After the closure date, students will not be able to check their results online.

There were a few issues with the 2018 CLAT exam, and some CLAT candidates complained to higher authorities, with a few even filing petitions in high courts across the country. There was even a petition filed in the Supreme Court (SC) and one asked that the entire CLAT 2018 exam be re-scheduled.

A vacation bench of the Supreme Court looked into the matter and decided that a Grievance Redressal Committee would examine every singular representation/complaint. The declaration of the CLAT results was to go ahead as scheduled, on May 31st.

How to check CLAT result 2018

Log on to the official CLAT website. Click on the Result button. A new window or tab will open. Alternatively, law aspirants can visit the direct link to check their CLAT scores. Candidates who took the CLAT 2018 exam will have to login using their credentials, such as registration number and date of birth, in order to access the CLAT 2018 results online.

The CLAT exam is conducted by the NUALS for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes across the country. Approximately 54,000 candidates appeared for the CLAT exam this year, seeking admission to 19 law institutions in India.