The result of the general stream of the Gujarat 12th HSC exam 2018 has been declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on its official website, gseb.org. Students can check their GSEB HSC results of the general stream online now, as well as those of the science stream (which had been declared earlier).

How to check GSEB 12th result 2018

Log on to the official GSHSEB website. Click on the link for the GSEB 12th exam. Enter your seat number in the appropriate field. Your Gujarat HSC result will be displayed. Take a printout for reference.

Approximately 4.45 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat board’s general stream 12th exam in 2018, and the GSEB exam recorded a pass percentage of just 55.55%, less than last year’s 56.82%. A large number of students – 1.43 lakh of the 4.45 lakh, approximately 35.5% – failed to clear the English paper, which is the second language in the state.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat HSC science stream recorded a pass percentage of 73%, with girls doing slightly better than boys. In the science stream, a total of 1.34 lakh students appeared for the GSEB 12th exam, with 98,067 clearing the Gujarat board exam.

The GSHSEB recently declared the SSC (or 10th class) result, which registered a 67.5% pass percentage.