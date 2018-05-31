The results of the 2018 NEET UG exam are expected to be released on June 5th by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students who appeared for the undergraduate (UG) National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be able to check their results on the CBSE’s official website, cbseneet.nic.in, once the CBSE release the results.

This year, approximately 13.25 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE’s NEET UG 2018 exam, which was held on May 6th, 2018. The CBSE National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was held at 2,255 exam centres across 136 cities in the country.

On May 25th, the CBSE released answer keys, OMR sheets and responses, and code of test booklets. Candidates had the opportunity to access their NEET 2018 answer sheet adn OMR sheet up to May 27th.

Candidates could submit challenges to the NEET answer keys or response sheets by paying a fee of Rs.100 per challenge. Before the board declares the NEET result 2018, it will go through all the challenges received.

The CBSE conducts the NEET exam across India for admission to MBBS and BDS courses run with the approval of the Medical Council of India or the Dental Council of India, except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament like such as AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.