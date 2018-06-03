The 2018 Maharashtra CET results have been declared by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra (DTE). The MHT CET results are to be uploaded to the official Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 results website, dtemaharashtra.gov.in, today, June 3rd.

However, an exact time for the upload of the Maharashtra CET 2018 results has not been given. Currently, the DTE’s official website does not have a live link for students to check their MHT CET results 2018. But students can keep checking on dtemaharashtra.gov.in for the MHT CET result link.

In a notification (in Marathi) released by the DTE on June 2nd, the MHT CET 2018 toppers have been revealed. Kadam Abhijit Uddhavrao has bagged top spot in the PCB category, scoring 188 out of 200; in the PSM category, Abhang Aditya Subhash has topped with a score of 195 out of 200.

From among the girls who appeared for the MHT CET 2018 exam, Jahnvi Yogesh Mokashi csored the highest in the PCB category, with a score of 183 out of 200, while Mona Bhupendra Gandhi topped in the PCM category with a score of 189 out of 200.



As reported earlier, this year the MHT CET result will only be made available online. The Maharashtra CET results will reportedly not be made available in the offline mode, and they won’t be sent to candidates via post or any other means, either.

How to check MHT CET result 2018

Once the Maharashtra CET 218 results have been uploaded, log on to the DTE Maharashtra’s official website. Click on the link for the MHT CET 2018 results. It should be right at the top. Enter all details requested, such as application number and date of birth, and click on submit. Your results will be displayed and you will be able to print them out for reference.

This year the MHT CET exam was conducted on May 10th. Each year, the Maharashtra CET exam pattern changes slightly, and up to now the state’s CET exam was based on the syllabus of the Maharashtra board class 12. However, this year the CET exam reportedly also included the class 11 syllabus.