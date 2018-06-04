Official confirmation on the CBSE NEET 2018 result comes in the form of a series of Tweets by The Secretary of School Education, Anil Swarup, who Tweeted that the CBSE NEET result would be declared today, June 4th, at 2pm. Students can check back at around this time to see whether they can access their NEET result online.

Last week it was reported that the result of the 2018 NEET exam was expected on June 5th, and this comes as good news for those who appeared for the CBSE’s NEET 2018 exam. Students will be able to check their NEET results 2018 on the official CBSE NEET website, cbseneet.nic.in, once the result is declared.

This year, about 13.25 lakh students registered for the CBSE’s NEET UG 2018 exam. The CBSE National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was held on May 6th this year at 2,255 exam centres across 136 cities in the country.

On May 25th this year, the CBSE released answer keys, OMR sheets, as well as code of test booklets for the NEET exam, giving candidates the opportunity to access their NEET 2018 answer sheet and OMR sheets up to May 27th, to raise issues with the answers.

The CBSE conducts its NEET UG exam across India for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the banner of the Medical Council of India or the Dental Council of India.