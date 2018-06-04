The CBSE has declared the results of the NEET UG 2018 exam and students who appeared for the CBSE NEET exam can now check their 2018 results online on various websites, including cbseresults.nic.in. This year, 16.49% more candidates registered for the NEET than in 2017. This year, 13.26 lakh student registered for the NEET 2018 exam, which has recorded a pass percentage of 53.85%.

Kalpana Kumari from Bihar topped the NEET 2018 exam with a score of 691 out of 720. Rohan Purohit from Telangana and Himanshu Sharma from Delhi have bagged the second spot, each scoring 690 out of 720. The top 10 ranks have two candidates from Delhi, two from Punjab, and one each from Bihar, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Only 2 girls made it into the top 10 this year.

The CBSE has released the first 50 ranks of the NEET 2018 exam, on its official site, cbseneet.nic.in. The official notification from the CBSE says that candidates can check their NEET 2018 result on cbseneet.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in; but that the CBSE will also provide the 2018 NEET result through DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in,. which is a mobile-friendly website for checking NEET results on mobile.

How to check CBSE NEET result 2018

Log on to the official CBSE NEET results website. Click on the link for the NEET(UG) Exam Results - 2018. Alternatively, use this direct link to access your NEET results 2018. Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on Submit. Your NEET results will be displayed and can be printed out.

The NEET results were initially expected to be declared on June 5th. However, Secretary for School Education, Anil Swarup, Tweeted this morning that the CBSE NEET results 2018 would be declared today at 2pm.

For qualified candidates, the next step is counselling at institutions of their choice. The CBSE has notified that the details and schedule of counselling will be made available on the websites of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Directorates of States.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) holds the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET(UG)] for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges that are run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament, which include AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.