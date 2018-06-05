The 12th HSC results of the Bihar board exams are expected to be declared tomorrow, June 6th, on the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), biharboard.ac.in. Once the BSEB 12th result 2018 is declared, students will be able to check their result online.

Those who appeared for the 2018 Bihar board exams can also pre-register for their BSEB 10th and 12th result, at bihar.indiaresults.com. Candidates have to enter their mobile number and email ID, and will be notified when the results are declared.

It is believed that the Bihar 12th result date of June 6th has been chosen keeping in mind students admission to Delhi University. There is no change in the expected result date of the BSEB 10th result; the Bihar 10th result is expected out on June 20th.

How to check 2018 Bihar 12th class exam results

Once the BSEB 12th results are declared, log on to the Bihar board’s official website. Select the link for the 12th class exam result. Enter the details requested and click on submit. The marks will be displayed, and you will be able to print them out for reference.

Around 12 lakh students appeared for the Bihar HSC exam this year in around 1,400 centres in the state and the exam was conducted from February 6th to February 16th. Around 17.7 lakh students participated in the 10th exam, which was conducted from February 21st to February 28th.