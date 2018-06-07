The Maharashtra 10th results will to be declared tomorrow, June 8th, by the MSBSHSE, according to a report by the Indian Express. The chairman of the MSBSHSE, Shakuntala Kale, has confirmed to the Indian Express that the Maharashtra 10th results will be declared this week, before June 10.

The Maharashtra SSC results will be made available online at mahresult.nic.in, and students who appeared for the Maharashtra board exam 2018 will be able to check their MSBSHSE result online on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, when it is made available.

In addition to the Maharashtra board’s official website, 10th students will also be able to check their MSBSHSE results on examresults.net and results.maharashtraeducation.com. The latter website had initially been updated to say that the Maharashtra SSC results would be declared on the site soon, but the site has now been updated saying that the Maharashtra SSC results March 2018 will be declared on June 8th at 1pm.

How to check your Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018

When the 10th result is declared, log on to the Maharashtra education board’s official results website. Click on the link for the MSBSHSE SSC result. Enter the details requested, such as roll number, and click on Submit or View Result. Your Maharashtra 10th results will be displayed, and can be printed out for reference.

The Maharashtra 10th class board exams were held from March 1 to March 24 this year. The Maharashtra board declared the state’s HSC or 12th class results on May 30th.