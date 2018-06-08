Tamil Nadu’s Anna University has declared the TANCET 2018 results, and those who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2018 exam can check their results online at the university’s official website, annauniv.edu.

Those who took the Tamil Nadu CET 2018 exam will be able to download their mark sheets from June 13th onwards, and Anna University has said that mark sheet should be downloaded from the official website within 10 days from publication.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2018 was held in May 2018 and is taken by those seeking admission to MBA, MCA and M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. Degree programmes. The TN CET exam is used by Anna University and other colleges and institutions for admissions.

The TANCET 2018 exam was held in May this year. The entrance test for ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan was conducted on May 19th in the morning session (from 10am to 12noon), and the entrance test for MBA was held on May 19th in the afternoon session (from 2.30pm to 4.30pm). The test for MCA was held on May 20th from 10am to 12noon.

How to check TANCET 2018 results online