The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2018 results are expected to be declared today, June 11th, according to multiple reports. The TS ICET results were expected to be declared on June 6th, as per an official notification, but the day went by without the Telangana ICET results coming out.

Then, another round of speculation suggested that the ICET 2018 results would be out on June 10th. However, again, the TS ICET results weren’t declared. Now, several reports suggest that the Telangana entrance test results can be expected today.

This seems to stem from the fact that the official Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) website for the ICET has been updated with a scrolling message that says, “Results Will be Announced Soon.”

When the Telangana ICET 2018 are finally released, students will be able to check their TS ICET results on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

Kakatiya University conducts the TS ICET exam on behalf of the TSCHE. The Telangana ICET 2018 exam was conducted on May 23rd and 24th. The preliminary answer keys and final answer keys were released soon after the completion of the exam on May 28th and June 1st, respectively. The scores of the Telangana ICET exam are accepted by all universities and affiliated colleges in the state.

The response sheets of the TS ICET 2018 exam are already available online and candidates’ final scores are subject to the council’s normalisation process.

How to check Telangana ICET 2018 results