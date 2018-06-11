The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification detailing vacancies for 72 positions in various ministries and government departments. The vacancies include positions in animal husbandry and livestock field, Aviation experts, Hindi Language positions in the Ministry of Law and Justice, as well as Applied Mathematics and Arts Professors, among others. The last date to apply for all the above positions is June 28th, 2018.

The vacancy details for each position are as follow:

Name of the Position Number of Vacancies Ministry/Department Assistant Director – Animal Husbandry 1 Ministry of Agriculture &Farmers Welfare Livestock Officer 1 Ministry of Agriculture &Farmers Welfare Senior Instructor (Naval Architecture) 1 Ministry of Agriculture &Farmers Welfare Airworthiness Officer 41 Ministry of Civil Aviation Director (Conservation) 1 Ministry of Culture Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch) 1 Ministry of Law and Justice Superintendent Translation (Hindi Branch) 2 Ministry of Law and Justice Professor of Applied Mathematics 1 Government of NCT of Delhi Professor of Applied Art 3 Government of NCT of Delhi Professor of Painting 2 Government of NCT of Delhi Professor of Sculpture 1 Government of NCT of Delhi Associate Professor of Applied Art 4 Government of NCT of Delhi Associate Professor of Painting 3 Government of NCT of Delhi Assistant Professor of Applied Art 5 Government of NCT of Delhi Assistant Professor of Painting 2 Government of NCT of Delhi Assistant Professor of Sculpture 3 Government of NCT of Delhi

The UPSC has also given information on the eligibility criteria for its newest recruitment, chiefly qualification and experience needed (if any), the details of which are as follows:

1. Assistant Director – Animal Husbandry:

Details of the department: Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Qualification and Experience: The position requires a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry. Candidates must have an experience of 2 years in management of a large-size poultry farm having a flock size of five thousand birds or higher.

2. Livestock Officer:

Details of the Department: Central Cattle Breeding Farm, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Qualification and Experience: Candidates need to have a degree in Agriculture with Animal Science with 2 years’ experience in any cattle farm under the Veterinary or Agriculture Department of a Central Government or State Government or of registered Cooperative Society in the field of management and breeding of livestock.

3. Senior Instructor (Naval Architecture):

Details of the Department: Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation

Qualification and Experience: The position requires candidates to possess a Bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture with 3 years’ experience in the shipping industry in the field of ship building or ship repair.

4. Airworthiness Officer:

Details of the Department: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Qualification and Experience: The position requires candidates to possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication. The candidate must also have a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License endorsed in either of the Categories B1 or B2 issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation with a minimum of 3 years’ of Aircraft Maintenance experience on an operating aircraft in an Aircraft Maintenance Organisation.

5. Director (Conservation):

Details of the Department: Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture

Qualification and Experience: The position requires candidates to have a Degree in Civil Engineering or in Architecture with 10 years’ experience in actual execution of Civil Works including maintenance of building under Government or a Semi-Government Department or in a well established private firm.

6. Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch):

Details of the Department: Official Languages Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice

Qualification and Experience: The qualification for this position are a Master’s Degree in Law (LLM) and 8 years’ of experience practising law for the government or recognised institutions or translation of documents related to law.

7. Superintendent Translation (Hindi Branch):

Details of the Department: Official Languages Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice

Qualification and Experience: Candidates aspiring for the position must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) and 4 years’ of experience practising law for the government or recognised institutions or translation of documents related to law.

8. Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics:

Details of the Department: Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies & Research, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The position requires a Ph.D in Applied Mathematics with 10 years’ experience in teaching.

9. Professor (Applied Art):

Details of the Department: College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: Minimum qualifications for this post are a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art (Applied Art) with first class either at Bachelor’s or at Master’s level, with a Ph.D in the discipline. The position also requires 10 years’ of experience in teaching or research with 5 years at the level of Associate Professor or 13 years of experience in teaching or research.

10. Professor (Painting):

Details of the Department: College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: Minimum qualification is Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art (Painting) with first class either at Bachelor’s or at Master’s level with a Ph.D in the discipline. The position also requires 10 years’ of experience in teaching or research with 5 years at the level of Associate Professor or 13 years’ of experience in teaching or research.

11. Professor (Sculpture):

Details of the Department: College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The minimum qualification for this post is a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art (Sculplture) with a first class either at the Bachelor’s or Master’s level, with a Ph.D in the discipline. The position also requires 10 years’ of experience in teaching or research with 5 years at the level of Associate Professor or 13 years’ of experience in teaching or research.

12. Associate Professor (Applied Art):

Details of the Department: College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: A Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art (Applied Art) with first class either at the Bachelor’s or Master’s level, with a Ph.D in the discipline. The position also requires 5 years’ of experience in teaching or research, with 2 years’ of teaching post-PhD as being a desirable requisite.

13. Associate Professor (Painting):

Details of the Department: College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The minimum qualification for this post is a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art (Painting) with first class either at the Bachelor’s or Master’s level, with a Ph.D in the discipline. The position also requires 5 years’ of experience in teaching or research, with 2 years’ of teaching post-PhD as being a desirable requisite.

14. Assistant Professor (Applied Art):

Details of the Department: College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art (Applied Art) with first class either at the Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

15. Assistant Professor (Painting):

Details of the Department: College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: A Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art (Painting) with first class either at the Bachelor’s or Master’s level is required for candidates applying to this post..

16. Assistant Professor (Sculpture):

Details of the Department: College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The minimum qualification is a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art (Sculpture) with first class either at the Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

Here is how to apply for the 2018 UPSC recruitment drive positions

Log on to official UPSC online recruitment website. Click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Recruitment Posts’. New users should click on ‘New Registration’. If you’re already registered, click ‘Apply Now’ against the relevant post.

Among the positions mentioned above, there are few which are suitable/reserved for differently-abled people, details of which can be accessed in the notification. The notification also has details on reservation quota, desirable experience/qualification, and other details. One can access the notification by visiting the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in) and clicking on ‘Advertisement No.11 – 2018’ under the ‘What’s New’ section.