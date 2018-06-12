The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared TBSE Madhyamik results today, June 12th, at around 9:30am, and released the Tripura 10th results online for students to download. The Board also released the 2018 Madrasa Alim results along with the Tripura Madhyamik results.

All students who appeared for these exam can check their results at the official TBSE website, tripuraresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the results are also available on examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.

Around 49,000 students had appeared for the Tripura Madhyamik Class 10 examination 2018, which was conducted by the board from March 6th to April 10th this year. The Indian Express reports that 21,499 students managed to secure first division in the exam.

Here’s how to check TBSE Madhyamik 2018 10th results

Log on to the TBSE’s official website. Click on either ‘Link 1’ or Link 2’ under Madhyamik result 2018. Enter ‘Roll Number’ and click on ‘Show Result’. Marks will be displayed, and can be printed out.

Students can also check their Tripura 10th results via SMS, by typing TBSE<Space><Roll Number> and sending it to 54242.

The Tripura board had declared this year’s TBSE 12th class Arts and Commerce results on June 8th in which around 25,500 students had participated.