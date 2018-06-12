The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to declare the 2018 Intermediate 1st and 2nd year supplementary exam results today, June 12th, at around 12 noon, according to media reports.

Students who appeared for the 2018 Andhra Pradesh Inter exams will be able to check their results at the BIEAP’s official website, bieap.gov.in. The BIEAP Inter Supplementary results 2018 will also be made available on few third-party websites such as manabadi.com and indiaresults.com.

The AP board had conducted the supplementary examination in the month of May, while the main exams for 1st and 2nd year were conducted in the month of February and March 2018, the results of which were declared in April this year.

Here’s how to check BIEAP Inter Supplementary results for 1st and 2nd year

Log on to the BIEAP’s official website when the AP Inter results are declared. Click on the link for the AP Inter Supplementary 1st and 2nd year results. Enter the required details and click on submit. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Around 5.53 lakh students appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Inter first year main exams and around 5 lakh appeared for the second year main exams that were conducted by BIEAP this year.