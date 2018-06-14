The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State Post-Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) results and rank cards were released today, June 14th, at around 12 noon. Those who have appeared for the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exams can check their results on the board’s official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State LAWCET and PGLCET exams are conducted by the Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The 2018 exam was conducted for admission into 3-year and 5-year LLB Regular Courses and 2-year LLM Courses in the Colleges of Law in Telangana for the academic year 2018-19.

How to check Telangana LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2018 results

Click on this direct link to access the result page for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET. Enter hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth in the appropriate fields. The Telangana CET results will be displayed and you will be able to take a printout of the same.

The Telangana State LAWCET 2018 and TS PGLCET 2018 results were declared by Professor T Papi Reddy, Chairman of the TSCHE, at the TSCHE office, Hyderabad.