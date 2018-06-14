The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) results were declared today, June 14th, at around 11am, and rank cards released. Along with the Telanagana PGECET results, the state education board had also declared the results of the LAWCET and PGLCET exams in the state.

Students who have participated in the TS PGECET 2018 exam can check their results at the official website of the PGECET, pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS PGECET results were announced at the TSCHE office in Hyderabad.

Here’s how to check Telangana PGECET 2018 results

Click on this direct link to access the TS PGECET 2018 results page. Enter your hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth in the fields, as requested. The Telangana PGECET results will be displayed and you will be able to print them out.

The Telangana State PGECET exam is conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), a Statutory body of the Government of Telangana, Hyderabad.

The state’s PGECET 2018 exam was conducted for admission into regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME/M.Tech./M.Pharmacy/M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2018-19.