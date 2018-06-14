The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, June 14th, released e-admit cards for Engineering Services (Main) 2018 exam on its official website. The UPSC Engineering Service (Main) exam 2018 is scheduled to be held on July 1st, 2018. Candidates are advised to download their e-Admit cards from UPSC’s official website and take a printout.

The Commission also released a notification detailing important instructions for candidates who will be appearing for the examination. The notification states that in case the photograph on the admit card is not clear, candidates will have to carry two identical photographs with proof of identity. In case candidates find any discrepancy in their UPSC Engineering Services Main e-admit cards, they must inform the Commission before June 21st at the following e-mail ID: usengg-upsc@nic.in. The Commission has advised candidates to download their admit card as soon as possible to avoid last-minute issues.

The notification also contained instructions that candidates need to follow on the day of the UPSC Engineering Services (Main) exam. Entry to the exam venues will close 10 minutes before the scheduled exam time. Candidates will not be allowed inside after 8:50am for the morning session and after 1:50pm for the afternoon session.

To fill the attendance sheet, only black ball point pen is to be used. No electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, pagers, Bluetooth devices, pen drives and smart watches are allowed in the examination venues. So candidates are requested to not bring such devices. Costly items and bags are not allowed either.

How to download admit cards for UPSC Engineering Services (Main) 2018 exam

Click on this direct link for the UPSC Engineer Services (Main) admit card. Click on the link under ‘To Download e-Admit Card’. Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Yes’. Select either ‘Registration ID’ or ‘Roll Number’. Enter all the details and click on ‘Submit’. The UPSC Engineering Services (Main) exam admit card will be displayed and should be printed out.

The Commission aims to fill approximately 588 engineering vacancies for various engineering posts across several departments of the central government with its Engineering Services exam 2018. The preliminary examination of Indian Engineering Services 2018 was conducted on January 7th, 2018, the results of which were declared on February 19th, 2018.