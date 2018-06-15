SSC CHSL 2017: CHSL Tier-I results expected to be declared today; check at ssc.nic.in
The Commission had given today, June 15th, as the tentative date to reveal the CHSL 2017 Tier-I exam result.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Tier-I results today, June 15th. SSC in an update released on June 8th had given result date details for a few of its pending exam results in which it had mentioned today as the tentative result date for the SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-I exam.
Around 26.51 lakh candidates had appeared for the CHSL 2017 Tier-I examination. The CHSL Tier-I examination was conducted from March 4th, 2018 to March 28th, 2018. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3259 positions Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator.
Here is how to check the result of CHSL 2017 Tier-I exam:
- Log in to the official SSC website.
- Click on ‘Result’ on top menu and click on ‘CHSL’.
- Click on the link under the ‘Result’ column.
- One can search with the name or roll number in the document.
Candidates who clear the CHSL 2017 Tier-I exam will qualify to appear for Tier-II examination which is scheduled to be held in July 2018. Tier-II exams are descriptive exams where candidates need to write an essay of around 200-250 words and letter/application of around 150 words, and will carry 100 marks. Candidates will be given 60 minutes to display their writing skills.