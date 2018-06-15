The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Tier-I results today, June 15th. SSC in an update released on June 8th had given result date details for a few of its pending exam results in which it had mentioned today as the tentative result date for the SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-I exam.

Around 26.51 lakh candidates had appeared for the CHSL 2017 Tier-I examination. The CHSL Tier-I examination was conducted from March 4th, 2018 to March 28th, 2018. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3259 positions Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator.

Here is how to check the result of CHSL 2017 Tier-I exam:

Log in to the official SSC website. Click on ‘Result’ on top menu and click on ‘CHSL’. Click on the link under the ‘Result’ column. One can search with the name or roll number in the document.

Candidates who clear the CHSL 2017 Tier-I exam will qualify to appear for Tier-II examination which is scheduled to be held in July 2018. Tier-II exams are descriptive exams where candidates need to write an essay of around 200-250 words and letter/application of around 150 words, and will carry 100 marks. Candidates will be given 60 minutes to display their writing skills.