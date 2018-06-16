The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare its 10th results or Matric results on June 20th, according to a report by News18. Students who appeared for the Bihar 10th exam will be able to check their results on the official BSEB website, biharboard.ac.in, or even on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar board students will also be able to check their Matric results on third-party websites such as bihar.indiaresults.com and examresults.net. There has been speculation about the Bihar 10th result date since May, and the Bihar board has since released results for its 12th class exams, with only the Matric results remaining.

The Bihar board conducted the 2018 10th class examination from February 21st to 28th, and around 17.7 lakh students in around 1,400 centres appeared for the board exam. Last year, the Bihar 10th results were declared on June 22nd and the pass percentage was 50.12%.

How to check Bihar 10th results