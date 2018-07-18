Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the government exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Quantitative aptitude

1. A canal of a village can be cleaned by 24 villagers in 12 days. The number of days in which 36 villages can clean the canal is?

(A) 18

(B) 8

(C) 72

(D) 16

Ans: B

2. A book seller allows 10% discount on printed price. She gets 30% commission from publisher. Her profit in percent will be?

(A) 20

(B) 28 and 4/7

(C) 25

(D) 26 and 3/7

Ans: B

3. Find the fraction which bears the same ratio to 1/27 than 3/7 does to 5/9.

(A) 5/9

(B) 1/35

(C) 45/7

(D) 7/45

Ans: B

4. There are 35 students in a hostel. If the number of students increases by 7, the expenses of the hostel increases by Rs.42 per day while the average expenditure per head diminishes by Re.1. The original expenditure of the hostel is:

(A) 380

(B) 420

(C) 490

(D) 510

Ans: B

Logical reasoning

5. Select the related word from the given alternatives.

CAE : XZV :: JHL : ?

(A) QSO

(B) IGK

(C) PRU

(D) GEI

Ans: A

6. Select the odd letters from the given alternatives.

(A) NML

(B) EDC

(C) QRS

(D) WVU

Ans: C

7. From the given alternative words, select the word which cannot be formed using the letters of the given word:

ELABORATE

(A) BRUTAL

(B) RELATE

(C) EARLOBE

(D) BERATE

Ans: A

English

8. In the following question, the sentence with the blank is to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

It took several men to ________ the fallen tree out of our yard.



(A) erect

(B) establish

(C) haul

(D) rivet

Ans: C

9. In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select ‘No Error’.

Thank you for (1)/ getting me (2)/ of the hook. (3)/No Error (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

Ans: C

10. In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Make an ass out of

(A) Cause someone or oneself to look foolish or stupid

(B) Work very hard like a donkey

(C) Be smart but act dumb

(D) Make a mistake