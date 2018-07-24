Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the bank exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Which of the phrases should replace the bold phrase in the sentence?

We went to a restaurant to eat and were served piped hot food.

(A) served piping hotter

(B) serving pipe hot

(C) served piping hot

(D) serve pipe hotten

(E) No correction required

Ans: C

2. Which of the phrases should replace the bold phrase in the sentence?

Akshay considered Suresh a complete pain in the neck.

(A) paining in the neck

(B) painless neck

(C) painful necks

(D) pain in necking

(E) No correction required

Ans: E

3. Choose the set of words for each blank which best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

It was an excellent social evening with people from all ________ of life getting a chance to let their hair ________.

(A) areas, drop

(B) realms, flow

(C) arena, undone

(D) walks, down

(E) types, loose

Ans: D

Quantitative aptitude

4. In the following number series, a wrong number is given. Find out that number.

3... 9... 23... 99... 479... 2,881... 20,159

(A) 9

(B) 23

(C) 99

(D) 479

(E) 2,881

Ans: C

5. In the following number series, a wrong number is given. Find out that number.

2... 13... 27... 113... 561... 3,369... 25,381

(A) 27

(B) 13

(C) 113

(D) 561

(E) 3,369

Ans: B

6. A, B, C, D are four consecutive even numbers and their average is 65. What is the product of A and D?

(A) 4,092

(B) 4,352

(C) 4,216

(D) 3,698

(E) None of the above

Ans: C

General awareness

7. A famous Indian sportsperson released his/her autobiography ‘Playing to Win’ in November 2012. Name the sportsperson correctly.

(A) Saina Nehwal

(B) Mary Kom

(C) Yuvraj Singh

(D) Sachin Tendulkar

(E) Sushil Kumar

Ans: A

8. Pre-shipment finance is provided by the banks only to:

(A) Credit card holders

(B) Students aspiring for further studies

(C) Brokers in equity market

(D) Village artisans

(E) Exporters

Ans: E

9. A non-performing asset is:

(A) Money at call and short notice

(B) An asset that ceases to generate income

(C) Cash balance in till

(D) Cash balance with the RBI

(E) Balance with other banks

Ans: B

Marketing

10. Post-sales activities include:

(A) Sales presentation

(B) Customer feedback

(C) Customer identification

(D) Customer’s apathy

(E) Product design