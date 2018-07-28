Prepare for the IBPS Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS clerical exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the banking exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General & financial awareness

1. An engineer working in a big city in India wishes to send some money to his/her parents in a small village. How can a bank help him/her? (Both of them have accounts in the branches of the same bank.)

I. By issuing a Demand Draft.

II. By opening a letter of credit hi the name of his/her parents.

III: Through E-transler of money

(A) Only I

(B) Only II

(C) Only III

(D) Both I & II

(E) Both I & III

Ans: E

2. A customer drawing a cheque on a bank has the right to:

(A) Take back the cheque from the bank after it is paid

(B) Take back the cheque from the bank after it is paid with permission of RBI

(C) Stop payment of the cheque before it is paid

(D) Stop payment of the cheque after it is paid

(E) Stop payment of the cheque before it is issued

Ans: C

English

3. Which of the following is most nearly the OPPOSITE in the meaning of the word ‘NURTURING’?

(A) Starving

(B) Believing

(C) Supplying

(D) Dieting

(E) Watering

Ans: A

4. In the following sentence, 4 words are given in bold. One of these words may either be wrongly spelt or inappropriate in the context of the sentence. That word is the answer. If all words in bold are given correctly, mark ‘All correct’ as the answer.

Leaders and mangers must communicate well with employees, customers, investors and society as a whole.

(A) mangers

(B) communicate

(C) employees

(D) whole

(E) All correct

Ans: A

Reasoning ability

5. In a straight line of twelve persons (facing north), J sits fourth from the right end of the line. There are only 2 persons between J and S. M sits second to the left of S. O sits to the immediate left of M. How many persons are there between J and O?

(A) Three

(B) Five

(C) Cannot be determined

(D) None

(E) Four

Ans: B

6. In a certain code language, ‘avoid going out’ is coded as ‘319’. Similarly, ‘going for party’ is coded as ‘612’ and ‘avoid for party’ is coded as ‘362’. What will be the cod for ‘party’ in the given language?

(A) 3

(B) 1

(C) 9

(D) Either 3 or 1

(E) Either 2 or 6

Ans: E

7. In the following numbers, if 2 is added to the first digit of every odd number and 3 is subtracted from the third digit of every even number, then in how many numbers will a digit appear twice?

528 ; 247 ; 724 ; 285 ; 856

(A) Three

(B) One

(C) Two

(D) None

(E) Four

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

8.A boat goes 16.2 km up stream in 36 min and goes downstream in 28 min. What is the speed of boat in still water?

(A) 30 km per hour

(B) 30.5 km per hour

(C) 30.2 km per hour

(D) 30.8 km per hour

(E) 40 km per hour

Ans: D

9. The sum of two positive numbers is 1840. If 40% of the first number is equal to 75% of the second number, what is the larger number among the two?

(A) 1400

(B) 1240

(C) 1560

(D) 1420

(E) 1200

Ans: E

10. Two trains star running from the same point at the same time in opposite directions (one towards North and other towards South). The speed of the two trains is 16m/s and 14m/s respectively. How much time will they take to be 378km apart (in hours)?

(A) 2 hours

(B) 3 hours

(C) 4 hours

(D) 3.5 hours

(E) 5 hours