Nokia India to unveil ‘the most awaited phone’ at August 21st launch event, expected to be Nokia 9
Nokia India has put out a teasing Tweet for what the company calls “one of the most awaited phones”. The Nokia India launch event is scheduled for August 21st.
Nokia India has revealed the launch date for its next phone, which is yet unnamed. The company will be launching “one of the most awaited phones” on Tuesday, August 21st. Earlier there were reports that the company had picked the date for a launch after the company sent out media invites. Now Nokia India has made public the news of the launch by Tweeting about it.
There are no details yet to reveal about the Nokia smartphone that will be launched on August 21st for India. All there is is a silhouette of the phone to be launched. However, several websites are speculating that the phone set for launch in India could be the Nokia 9.
Nokia has been busy recently, with a slew of launches such as the Nokia 6.1 Plus launched in Hong Kong in July as well as the Android One 3.1 going on sale in India last month.
If the phone to be launched is indeed the Nokia 9, a flagship, expect a triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 3,900mAh battery. In terms of camera specs, the reports seem to hint that the Nokia 9 could come with a hug 41MP primary camera with optical image stabilization as well as a 20MP supplementary snapper with a telephoto lens.
Either way, we’ll have to wait only a little longer for the latest unveil from Nokia.