Bihar BPSC 56th to 59th CCCE: Final results declared; check at bpsc.bih.nic.in
The final results of 56th to 59th Common Combined Competitive Examination were released on August 18th at the official website.
Bihar Public Service Commission declared the final results of 56th to 59th Common Combined Competitive Examination (CCCE) final result on Saturday, August 18th. All candidates who had appeared for the oral exam and the interview round for the CCCE can check the BPSC’s official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, to access the results. A total of 736 candidates have been selected for various positions.
BPSC had conducted the oral examination and interview for 56th, 57th, 58th, 59th CCCE examination from April 10th to July 12th. A total of 1933 candidates were selected to appear for the interview round. The BPSC notification informed that 18 candidates did not appear for the interview and one candidate’s candidature had to be canceled due to problems with documents.
Here is how to check BPSC CCCE final results:
- Log in to the official BPSC’s website.
- Click on the link for final results for 56th to 59th CCCE examination.
- The document contains names and roll number and merit list for call the candidates selected.
The Commission informed that the marks for all the candidates who had participated in the exam will be available soon on the official website. Candidates need to log in with their roll number and date of birth to access the marks.
The Commission had recently released the notification for 64th CCCE which had 1255 vacancies and the last date to apply to take part in the examination is August 31st.