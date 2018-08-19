West Bengal Group D recruitment 2017: Results declared at wbgdrb.in
The WBGDR Department also declared the category-wise merit list of the provisionally selected candidates.
West Bengal Group D 2017 recruitment examination has been declared by the West Bengal Group D Recruitment Board on Saturday, August 19th. The Board also declared the merit list for all the categories of the candidates who have been provisionally selected. Candidates who have appeared on the exam can visit the official website, wbgdrb.in, to check the result.
The recruitment drive is being conducted by the department to fill 6000 vacancies. According to the Indian Express, around 25 lakh candidates had appeared for the group D examination. The examination was conducted in the month of May 2017. The report also states that the list of selected candidates will be sent to the government for further selection process.
Here is how to check the 2017 WB group D recruitment exam result:
- Log in to the official website.
- On the right side, click on the link for WB Group D Recruitment Examination 2017.
- In the new page, candidates need to enter the nine-digit application number and the date of birth (DD-MM-YYYY) at the required space and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which cane be printed out.
- Category-wise merit list for all the candidates selected can be accessed in this link. The merit list will be displayed roll number wise.