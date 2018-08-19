West Bengal Group D 2017 recruitment examination has been declared by the West Bengal Group D Recruitment Board on Saturday, August 19th. The Board also declared the merit list for all the categories of the candidates who have been provisionally selected. Candidates who have appeared on the exam can visit the official website, wbgdrb.in, to check the result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by the department to fill 6000 vacancies. According to the Indian Express, around 25 lakh candidates had appeared for the group D examination. The examination was conducted in the month of May 2017. The report also states that the list of selected candidates will be sent to the government for further selection process.

Here is how to check the 2017 WB group D recruitment exam result: