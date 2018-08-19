JKBOSE Class 10th and 12th Result: Jammu Bi-Annual Summer zone result declared
The result of summer zone of Jammu region was declared at the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in
Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education or better known as JKBOSE declared the 2018 10th and 12th class result of Jammu region. The results were declared for bi-annual exam pattern that the board follows for the summer zone. All the students who have appeared on the exam can check the result at the official website of the board, jkbose.jk.gov.in.
The board had declared the result of Jammu and Leh part 2 class 12th biannual exam on June 5th and Jammu 10th biannual exam result part 2 was declared on June 3rd. More recently Kargil division results were also declared.
Here is how to check JKBOSE 10th and 12th class result:
- Log in to the official website of JK Education Board.
- On left side, under ‘Latest Result’ section, click on 2018 10th or 12th Jammu Division result link, whichever is relevant.
- Click on the 10th exam or 12th exam result link.
- Enter the roll number and click on ‘Submit’
- The result will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.