Gmail’s ‘Confidential Mode’ feature now available on mobile devices

Google recently announced the Confidential Mode feature for the iOS and Android mobile platforms. The Alphabet-owned technology giant had launched the feature for Gmail users on desktop in May this year. Now Gmail has confirmed, via a Tweet, that the feature is available for mobile platforms too. Using confidential mode will help users protect sensitive information from unauthorized access, the company has said.

Gmail’s new confidential mode can be used to set an expiration date for emails or revoke access at any time. Recipients of the confidential message will have options to forward, copy, and print. They will also need a passcode to access the email.

However, the new confidential mode isn’t available in classic Gmail. Moreover, recipients who have malicious programs on their computer may still be able to copy or download messages or attachments.

In order to enable the latest feature on computer or mobile phone, open your Gmail account and ‘compose’ an email. At the bottom right of the window, there will be an option ‘Turn on confidential mode.’ After enabling it, users can set an expiration date and passcode. These settings will apply to both the message text and any attachments in the email.

Further, if an individual opts for “No SMS passcode,” recipients using the Gmail app will be able to open it directly. On the other hand, if a user chooses the “SMS passcode” option, recipients will get a passcode by text message. After saving these details, confidential mode has been successfully enabled for the device. Recipients who don’t use Gmail will get passcode via an email.