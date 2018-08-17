Question Bank

SSC CGL Exam Question Paper Bank: Preparatory questions for the SSC CGL exam

Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. Select the related word/letters/numbers from the given alternatives

Electric Current : Ampere :: Weight : ?

(A) Scale

(B) Kilogram

(C) Commodity

(D) Measurement

Ans: B

2. Arrange the following words as per their order in the dictionary

Embody

Embrace

Embitter

Emblem

Embroidery

(A) 3, 4, 2, 5, 1

(B) 4, 2, 5, 1, 3

(C) 4, 1, 2, 5, 3

(D) 3, 4, 1, 2, 5

Ans: D

3. Five children are standing in a row. O is third from M who is standing left of N, and P is on the left of Q who is fourth from N. What is the position of P from right?

(A) Third

(B) First

(C) Fourth

(D) Second

Ans: D

General awareness

4. Which of the following uses the spawn mechanism to duplicate itself?

(A) Trojan horse

(B) Worm

(C) Keystroke logger

(D) Logic bomb

Ans: B

5. Sun appears red in colour at sunrise and sunset due to

(A) the fact that sun emits only red colour at that time

(B) red light having longer wave length scatters away

(C) that sun comes out of the mountains

(D) that all other colours scatter away except red

Ans: D

6. At hill stations, the boiling point of water will be

(A) same as at sea level

(B) less than that at sea level

(C) more than that at sea level

(D) equal to the melting point of ice

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

7. The percent profit made when an article is sold for Rs. 78 is twice as much as when it is sold for Rs. 69, the cost price of the article is?

(A) Rs. 60

(B) Rs. 51

(C) Rs. 55.50

(D) Rs. 70

Ans: A

8. A train 240 meters in length crosses a telegraph post in 16 seconds. The speed of the train is?

(A) 50Km/hr

(B) 52Km/hr

(C) 54Km/hr

(D) 56Km/hr

Ans: C

English

9. In the following question, out of the four alternatives, choose the word which best expresses the meaning of the given word and click the button corresponding to it.

MASTICATE

(A) Chew

(B) Choke

(C) Bite

(D) Swallow

Ans: A

10. The sentences given with blanks are to be filled with an appropriate word(s). Four alternatives are suggested for each question. For each question, choose the correct alternative and click the button corresponding to it.

Legislation was passed to punish brokers who ________ their client’s funds.

(A) devastate

(B) devour

(C) defalcate

(D) dawdle

Ans: C

