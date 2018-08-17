Mobiles

Samsung Note 9 unveiled in India, sale begins from August 24th

Following the massive launch event in New York, Samsung today announced the availability date for its flagship Galaxy Note 9 in India.

Samsung India

Samsung launched its flagship smartphone, Galaxy Note 9, today at an event in New Delhi. It must be recalled that Note 9 was unveiled for the first time at the unpacked event in New York earlier this month. The phone was available for pre-orders in India since its launch in New York and will be officially released on August 24th. As all the important details had been made public earlier by the South Korean company, Samsung disclosed the release date in India at the event.

The noteworthy features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 include a massive 6.4-inch QHD+ display and a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that provides remote control functionality. Another major highlight is the support for up to 1TB of storage on the smartphone.

Samsung said the smartphone will be available for purchase from Friday, August 24, though it’s already available on online stores. The smartphone is available via Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and the Samsung Mobile Store online, and will also be available in offline stores. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts from Rs. 67,900 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 84,900.

On the Samsung Mobile Store, launch offers include Rs. 6,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, as well as HDFC Bank no-cost EMIs. There are other no-cost EMI offers available as well as an additional Rs. 6,000 exchange discount on select models. Similar offers are available on both Amazon India and Flipkart. Buyers also get Rs. 6,000 PayTM cashback on purchases made via PayTM Mall.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the Samsung Experience UX on top. It sports a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel, and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It gets a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup that includes equally powered 12-megapixel dual pixel sensors.

For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor along with a scene optimiser with 20 scene types. Samsung has given a 4000mAh battery on the Galaxy Note 9 that supports fast charging and is compatible with wired and wireless charging technologies.

