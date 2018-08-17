IIT JAM 2019 schedule released, Joint Admission Test registration begins on September 1st

The schedule for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2019 has been announced. The online JAM 2019 registration will begin from next month – September 1st. October 10th is the last date to apply for JAM 2019. The JAM exam, which has been conducted since 2004, has been scheduled for Sunday, February 10th, 2019, in two sessions as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

The JAM exam is conducted every year for admission to M.Sc (four semesters), joint M.Sc-Ph.D, M.Sc-Ph.D dual degree, and other programmes at the IITs in India, as well as to integrated Ph.D degree programmes at IISc. JAM provides an opportunity for students to secure a place in eminent institutions such as the IITs and IISCs. Programmes at these institutions offer high quality education in their respective disciplines, comparable to the best in the world. Those who wish to apply may apply online through JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).

The procedure on how to apply for the JAM 2019 exam has already been put up by organizing authority on their website. Noteworthy pointers are that candidates are advised to keep a high-quality photograph and signature conforming to the requirements specified; and a scanned copy of the category (SC/ST) certificate as well as of PwD certificate (if applicable) in PDF format. Notably, the payment mode for the application fee is through electronic payment mode only.

The eligibility criteria are that the aspirant should hold a bachelor’s degree in any stream from any recognised college or university. Candidates must have scored a minimum of 55% for general and OBC-NCL candidates. For SC, ST and PwD categories, the minimum percentage required is 50%. Those students who are in the final year of their qualifying exam can also apply. There is no age restriction and candidates can be Indian nationals or foreigners.

As mentioned earlier, the CBT exam will be conducted in two sessions, which will consist of 3 hours each. The first session will be held in the morning from 9 a.m. for Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH) streams; the second session is scheduled for 2 p.m. for Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), and Mathematical Statistics (MS) subjects.

The schedule announced on the official site also mentions the admit card release date as January 4th, 2019. This will be followed by a mock test link, which will be made available on January 10th. Following the examination that will be held in February, the JAM 2019 results will be declared on March 20th, 2019.