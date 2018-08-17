Exams

MICAT registration 2018: MICAT (I) registration begins today, final results on March 25th, 2019

Registration for the MICAT (I) 2018 begins today, August 23rd, for admission to the PGDM (C) programme. The exam will be held on December 2nd, 2018.

by 
IANS

The registration process for MICAT (I) 2018 will begin today, as per the official schedule. The MICAT is a computer-based test for admission to PGDM-C course, 2019-2021 batch. The last date to register for this MICAT exam is November 20th. The MICAT exam is held twice a year in 48 cities across India.

The two-year course, the Indian Express reports, is the flagship programme from the institute, and will cover marketing research, digital communication management, brand management, media management and advertising management.

Candidates who want to appear for the MICAT must have already taken any one of the three exams CAT 2018, XAT 2019 and GMAT (2017 onwards). The MICAT exam consists of three sections:

  • Section A: Psychometric Test
  • Section B: (has 4 sub-sections) - Verbal Ability; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation; General Awareness; and Divergent and Convergent Thinking
  • Section C: Descriptive Test

Those who clear the MICAT exam will have to undergo both the Group Exercise (GE) & Personal Interview (PI). Candidates who are shortlisted will be called for the GE and PI at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata or Mumbai.

The weightage given to the exams and admission rounds is as follows: 20% for CAT/XAT/GMAT; 30% for MICAT; 20% for GE; and 30% for PI.

MICAT 2018 timetable

Event Date
MICAT – I Registration opens Thursday, August 23, 2018
MICAT – I Registration closes Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 11:50 pm
Issue of MICAT- I Call Letters/Admit Cards Monday, November 26, 2018
MICAT – I exam Sunday, December 2, 2018
MICAT -I Score/Result Tuesday, December 18, 2018
MICAT – II Registration opens Thursday, January 3, 2019
MICAT – II Registration closes Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 11:50pm
Issue of MICAT- II Call Letters/Admit Cards Monday, February 04, 2019
MICAT – II exam Saturday, February 09, 2019
MICAT – II Score/Result Tuesday, February 19, 2019
GE & PI Shortlist Tuesday, February 19, 2019
GE & PI at Delhi and Kolkata Thursday-Saturday, March 7, 8 & 9, 2019
GE & PI at MICA, Ahmedabad Tuesday & Wednesday, March 12 & 13, 2019
GE & PI at Bangalore & Mumbai Saturday-Monday, March 16, 17 & 18, 2019
Final results Monday, March 25, 2019

Eligibility criteria

For admission to the PGDM (C) programme, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree (in the 10 + 2 + 3 system), or an equivalent qualification in any discipline, as recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Those who are appearing for the final exams of their Bachelor’s degrees are also allowed to apply for MICAT.

Candidates who show an aptitude for expressing and conceiving ideas that move people to action and achieve business results generally stand a better chance of being shortlisted, the official Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA) website.

