Ducati Scrambler 1100 India launch set for August 27th, Scrambler price revealed

Ducati India has announced the launch of their flagship Scrambler 1100 on their social media channels. Referring to the new Scrambler offering as ‘one of the biggest icons of the 60’s and the 70s’, Ducati on its official twitter handle declared that the motorcycle will debut on August 27th. A few Ducati dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the upcoming motorcycle for an amount of Rs 1-2 lakh depending on the dealer, reports Autocar India. Further the report suggests that the pricing for the Scrambler 1100 could be around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

The motorcycle is powered by a 1,079cc, L-twin motor churning out 86hp at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of torque at 4,750rpm. In comparison, the standard Scrambler’s 803cc engine produces 74hp and 67Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox.

What’s new on this model compared to its younger siblings is the under-seat twin exhaust mufflers and a redesigned headlight. Keeping in mind the extra firepower on offer, Ducati has equipped the Scrambler 1100 with safety net of ABS, cornering ABS and a four-level traction control system. It also gets ride-by-wire throttle and features three riding modes – Active, Journey and City.

Another noteworthy feature that Ducati highlighted in its teaser tweet was the existence of ‘larger handlebar with adjustable clutch and brake levers’. The instrument cluster as well gets a new treatment and now features a second pod. This helps display all the additional read outs that come with the new electronics. There are currently six models from Ducati’s Scrambler range on sale in India.

In international markets, the Scrambler 1100 is available in three variants – Standard, Sport and Special. It features a fully adjustable 45mm USD fork from Marzocchi and a preload/rebound-damping adjustable monoshock from Kayaba. With a price tag of about Rs 11 lakh, the standard Scrambler 1100 is expected to rival the sporty Triumph Street Triple RS (Rs 11.13 lakh) or the retro Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster (Rs 11.11 lakh) considering the price bracket.