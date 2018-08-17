Maha 12th Supply results 2018: Maharashtra HSC Supplementary results declared at mahresult.nic.in
The MSBSHSE has declared the results of the 2018 12th supplementary exam in which around 1 lakh students had participated.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the 2018 12th or HSC supplementary examination result today, August 24th, at 1 p.m. All those who had appeared for the 12th supplementary exam in the state of Maharashtra can access the Maharashtra 12th supplementary results at mahresult.nic.in.
As previously reported, the board had conducted the 12th class supplementary exam 2018 from July 17th to August 4th and around 1 lakh students participated in the examination. The board conducts the supplementary exam for students who failed to clear fewer than three subjects in the board exam conducted in the month of March this year.
How to check Maharashtra 2018 12th supply result
- Log on to the Board’s official website for the Maharashtra 12th supply results.
- Click on the ‘HSC Examination Result July 2018’ link on the home page.
- You will have to enter your roll number and mother’s first name as given on the admit card.
- The Maharashtra 12th supplementary results will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.
The Maharashtra board had declared the class 12 results on May 30th and the pass percentage was 88.41%. Konkan topped the district charts with 94.85%. The Board is expected to declare the 10th supplementary results this month; however, there is no official confirmation regarding those results.