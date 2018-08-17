Exams

CG Police Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 655 vacancies

CG Police is inviting applications for various positions and the last date to apply is September September 16th

by 
IANS

Chattishgarh Police has invited applications for vacancies for 655 positions on August 24th. The application process has started on the official CG police website, cgpolice.gov.in, and the last date to apply for the positions is September 16th. All interested candidates can register at the official CG Police website.

The vacancies are for various positions, the details of which can be accessed in the official notification. All applicants must be resident of the state and have to attest proof of domiciliary during the round of physical examination. There are two phases of recruitment, the first phase would involve document verification and physical exam and the second round will be a written exam.

Physical examination will involve meeting physical measurement criteria as written in the notification. Men have to finish a 1500-meter marathon in 5 minutes and 40 seconds and women have to complete 800 meters in 3 minute and 20 seconds. Candidates who clear the physical examination round are eligible to appear for the written exam.

The second phase of written exam will have two compulsory papers, the first paper testing Hindi and English proficiency for 100 marks for 2-hour duration, and the second paper for general knowledge and aptitude exam for 100 marks for 3-hour duration. The papers for science and computer science are for certain positions.

Here is how to apply for the CG Police Recruitment 2018:

  1. Log in to the official CG Police website.
  2. Click on ‘Recruitment’.
  3. Click on ‘Online Application Form’ link for ‘Sub Inspector Recruitment 2018’.
  4. Confirm the domicile disclaimer and select the position.
  5. The form will get populated, which needs to be filled and submitted.
  6. Pay the necessary application fee.

The official notification for the recruitment drive can be accessed in this link. For detailed instructions on filling up of application form, candidates can get all the information in this link.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.