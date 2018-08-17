CG Police Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 655 vacancies

Chattishgarh Police has invited applications for vacancies for 655 positions on August 24th. The application process has started on the official CG police website, cgpolice.gov.in, and the last date to apply for the positions is September 16th. All interested candidates can register at the official CG Police website.

The vacancies are for various positions, the details of which can be accessed in the official notification. All applicants must be resident of the state and have to attest proof of domiciliary during the round of physical examination. There are two phases of recruitment, the first phase would involve document verification and physical exam and the second round will be a written exam.

Physical examination will involve meeting physical measurement criteria as written in the notification. Men have to finish a 1500-meter marathon in 5 minutes and 40 seconds and women have to complete 800 meters in 3 minute and 20 seconds. Candidates who clear the physical examination round are eligible to appear for the written exam.

The second phase of written exam will have two compulsory papers, the first paper testing Hindi and English proficiency for 100 marks for 2-hour duration, and the second paper for general knowledge and aptitude exam for 100 marks for 3-hour duration. The papers for science and computer science are for certain positions.

Here is how to apply for the CG Police Recruitment 2018:

Log in to the official CG Police website. Click on ‘Recruitment’. Click on ‘Online Application Form’ link for ‘Sub Inspector Recruitment 2018’. Confirm the domicile disclaimer and select the position. The form will get populated, which needs to be filled and submitted. Pay the necessary application fee.

The official notification for the recruitment drive can be accessed in this link. For detailed instructions on filling up of application form, candidates can get all the information in this link.