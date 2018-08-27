The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) finally gave some sort of information on the Group D Level 1 exam schedule. A notice released by the RRB yesterday, August 26th, states that the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from September 17th. The detailed schedule, exam date and timings will be shared 10 days prior to the start of the examination. The Board had released vacancies for 62,907 Group D vacancies and around 25,502 positions of Group C for which around 15 million candidates have applied.

It should be noted that the date informed by the RRB is tentative and susceptible to changes. The Board has been conducting the RRB Group C Level 1 examination in 11 sittings which will go on until September 4th. The board has already conducted seven sittings of the exam and has issued admit cards for 10 sittings.

RRB had invited applications for 90,000 Group C and D positions in the month of February 2018. The Group C had around 25,500 vacancies of assistant locomotive pilots and technicians. The Group D has 62,907 vacancies for Track maintainer Grade IV (Trackman), Gateman, Pointsman, Switchman, Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department, and porter among others.