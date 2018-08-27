State Bank of India (SBI) will announce the results of the SBI 2018 Probationary Officer (PO) Main exams on August 31st, according to a notice released by SBI on its official website. The notice states that “candidates are requested to please note that the result of the Main Examination for POs is expected to be declared by 31.08.2018”. All candidates who have participated in the SBI PO Main exam 2018 can check the result at sbi.co.in/careers when it is released.

SBI’s PO Main results were scheduled to be announced on August 20th, but the day was uneventful and there was no update from the SBI about the expected result release date. The SBI PO Prelim exam was conducted on July 1st, 7th and 8th, and the results for the exam were released on July 17th. The SBI PO 2018 Main exam was held on August 4th.

Here is how to check the SBI PO Mains result

Once the SBI PO Main exam results are released, log on to the official SBI career website. Under the section ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India’, click on Main Exam Result. The PDF document will list all the roll numbers who have cleared the Main exam and are eligible to appear for the interview round of SBI’s PO recruitment drive.

The next round for the SBI PO recruitment is an interview round, which is to be held between September 24th and October 12th. The admit cards for the interview round are scheduled to be released on September 1st, 2018. It is not clear if there will be further changes in the SBI PO schedule due to the delay in releasing the Main results.