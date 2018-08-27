Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) released the answer keys for sub-inspector (SI) 2018 recruitment preliminary exams on August 27th. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer keys at the official website, tslprb.in.

If the candidates want to raise objection against any answers on the answer key, they can email the objection on or before August 29th. The email address at which the candidates can send the objection is keyobjectionstslprb@gmail.com. It should be noted that the objection can only be sent through the registered email ID of the candidate.

NDTV reports that candidates need to provide Question Paper Booklet Code and Question Number besides providing any supporting documents in PDF or JPEG format as attachments. Objections without sufficient evidence will not be entertained by the board.

How to check the TSLPRB SI 2018 recruitment prelim answer keys:

Log in to the TSLPRB’s official website. Under ‘SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent’ section click on ‘PWT Preliminary Key’ The answer key will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

TSLPRB had received more than 1.88 lakh applications for 1217 SI vacancies and around 1.78 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam, report NDTV.